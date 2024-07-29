Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: A July 2024 update

As we get closer and closer to the end of July 2024, what more can we say about Black Mirror season 7? The show is obviously coming back and really, it is just a matter of when.

We’ll admit that there was around 1% of us that hoped that there’d be something announced on it during San Diego Comic-Con, even if there wasn’t that much of a tangible reason to think that it would happen. Netflix often saves a lot of their big announcements for their own Tudum events, and the dystopian anthology series is not coming back until next year anyway. Other than revealing that a sequel is coming to the iconic “USS Callister” episode, there really has not been all that much said about anything else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

Given that we’re already close to the end of July and there is no further Black Mirror news out there, it does feel reasonably fair to say that there is not a lot more coming the rest of the month — or, more than likely, the rest of the summer. Because this show in particular is so offbeat and unique, we cannot ascribe any of the traditional TV marketing strategies to it. there is no guarantee it will get a premiere-date announcement months in advance or even some extreme amount of promotion. Netflix could reveal when it is back at almost any time.

The only thing that we’d bank on is that Charlie Brooker is probably going to take a closer look at technology than ever before, and it does almost feel inevitable that AI could be a part of it on some level. You could already see inklings of that throughout “Joan is Awful,” even if that installment was really written before things like ChatGPT took off on some sort of mainstream level. Given that we saw the most-recent season of the show also dabble into other genres such as horror, it is fair to assume that this could happen again. This show never has to fit into a singular box.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now about Black Mirror and the aforementioned “USS Callister” sequel

What do you most want to see moving into Black Mirror season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







