The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: A new Carol tease

In just a couple of months you will have an opportunity to dive into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC. What stories are going to stand out within it?

Of course, there are questions about Daryl’s new found-family in Isabelle and Laurent; however, much of the promotion for this chapter is understandably about Carol. This season is sub-titled “The Book of Carol” for a reason, and there is going to be a great opportunity in here to learn more about what has happened to her since Daryl traveled overseas. There is also something important that she needs to tell him about; this is not just a journey that is brought about because she misses him. There is more here that needs to be explored.

Speaking to The Wrap while at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Melissa McBride explained that simple from the standpoint of having more screen time, we are going to be seeing things for her character and Norman Reedus’ title role that they were never able to explore before:

“Without going into too much detail, we’re doing some things that I wanted to do in the original series … Deal with things, deal with the repercussions of loss and things like that. Things that just — unspoken things nobody had conversations about, and how everything that they’ve been through really affects them.”

In other words, get prepared for some tangible and super-emotional stuff — but we imagine that there will also be a lot of killing zombies. That is the sort of show that this is, so why not work on some level to give us more of that, as well?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

