The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date, details, what we know

Wondering about what lies ahead when it comes to The Gilded Age season 3 over at HBO? We don’t blame you! The period drama has had itself a pretty incredible month, especially when it comes to garnering a ton of Emmy nominations. This is the sort of thing that could easily help it garner some more viewers, which is hard to do in the modern era without this sort of added publicity. Remember that this is not some A-list show like Game of Thrones; while it may have the presence of Downton Abbey alum Julian Fellowes behind the scenes, that only goes so far.

While you do wait for new episodes to air, it does feel like high time to share everything we know about the next chapter, from possible premiere dates to some of what will be explored.

The state of production – If you did not hear, filming recently kicked off for The Gilded Age season 3, which means that everyone is going to stay at work for the next several months to make the magic happen. While this is not a show that necessarily has a ton of special effects, it does still take a lot of time to make due to the elaborate costumes and settings; it is a little bit similar to another period drama in Bridgerton that way. Filming will likely continue through the end of the year, or potentially into early 2025.

Possible premiere dates – Based on production timelines alone, it is hard to imagine season 3 arriving before the spring — and a lot of its exact return date could be heavily dependent on what timeslots HBO has available. If they want to have it back on Sundays, you could be waiting until next week — at least if The White Lotus and The Last of Us are both ready to go in the first half of next year. The network is experimenting more with Thursday nights, and that could open the door to some other possibilities there.

Is this the final season? – Never say never, but we tend to think so long as the cast remains interested, The Gilded Age will keep going for a little while longer.

What lies ahead in terms of the story?

There are basically two separate things that have been concerned at the moment. For starters, you are going to have a chance to see more of the Black elites of the time explored; that has been a popular part of the series with fans and there is room for expansion there. Meanwhile, there are going to be opportunities aplenty to dive more into wealth dynamics with Ada and Agnes, who are due for a bit of a role reversal.

Also, fingers crossed that Bertha gets to do something as messy as what we saw with the opera in season 2…

