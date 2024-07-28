Silo season 2 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson on new twists

At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, it was revealed that Silo season 2 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ this November. With that, it means that we are finally going to get answers to a number of burning questions … including the fate of the known world.

At the end of season 1, it was revealed that the life above the surface was in fact a post-apocalyptic wasteland, and by virtue of that it does seem as though going underground was the right solution for a lot of these people. Is the surface world really that desolate? that is something that needs to be pieced together still … but it also does not feel smart to jump to any major conclusions right now on the subject.

After all, the way that star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson is talking, id does appear as though there are a lot of other twists coming. Just take a look at what she had to say per Variety:

“Every time you think you’ve solved something, whether it’s an emotional mystery or a connection or a bond, there is another hinder and another hinder … And that’s what is so great about these stories, it just doesn’t end. And when you think you got the story, it’s like cricket, you just haven’t. It just evaporates. Did that make sense? Like cricket, like the game, it makes no sense.”

We would have never imagined a cricket analogy being made in relationship to the series and yet, it works. This is the sort of show that wants to keep rewriting the rules — or, if you want to argue that the rules stay the same, then nobody understands the game. Juliette and so many others have been kept from the truth for so long — to that end, does anyone know what the truth is anymore?

