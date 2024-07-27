Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Jonah Hauer-King cast

The latest Doctor Who season 15 news has been unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con — so what does it mean for the future?

During the panel at the popular convention, it was officially confirmed by cast member Millie Gibson herself that The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King is going to be brought on board for some sort of important role — one that is tied to none other than Ruby Sunday. There is not a whole lot else that has been said about it at the moment, but what else really needs to be at the end of the day? The producers are obviously not going to want to give anything big away about her storyline.

The only thing that is fairly clear at present is that Doctor Who season 15 is going to continue directly the story of Ruby’s family, something that was set up rather perfectly back at the end of season 14. She knows who her mother is, but what about other potential secrets? What about her father? Or, what does she want for her future?

Ruby is going to be one of two different companions who joins forces with Ncuti Gatwa over the course of the new season; you are also going to see Varada Sethu play a pretty important role! However, she was not teased extensively while at SDCC, a reminder that the series is going to take their time to unspool a few reveals. After all, the next big episode is going to be at Christmas, and you will not see the next companion debut until the next season formally premieres in 2025.

In general, the imagination and fun that we saw throughout season 14 will still be there — also, is there a way to attract more viewers? Due to some concerning reports that have been out there the past few weeks, we understand any potential fears.

