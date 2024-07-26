Lioness season 2 premiere date, details, everything we know

If you are like us, then you have to be excited already to potentially check out Lioness season 2 over at Paramount+. There is so much to be stoked about already!

Take, for starters, the fact that for a long time, there was uncertainty as to whether or not the show was going to be back for more. Based on the way in which season 1 concluded, you could easily argue that Cruz would not be altogether interested in going back to the program. However, given that the show is continuing, we have to assume that it happens on some level — we just have to wait and see what some of the finer details are.

The state of production – For those who have not heard, Lioness season 2 started off production in Texas earlier this year, not too long after Paramount confirmed the renewal. The Lone Star State is becoming more of a hub for executive producer Taylor Sheridan, not that this is much of a surprise given that this is where he spends a lot of his time. The second season of 1923 is also being shot here. This is not a show that requires a year-long commitment, so production should be wrapped before we get to the holiday season.

Premiere date possibilities – A lot of this at the moment is going to be based heavily on what happens when it comes to some of Sheridan’s other series, not that this should be all that much of a surprise. Mayor of Kingstown is on the air now and after that, you are going to have a chance to be able to see Tulsa King. Then, new series Land Man is coming in November.

Odds are, Lioness will arrive at some point between January and April, with the only mystery being tied to whether or not it comes before or after the next season of 1923. Given that the Zoe Saldana drama started filming first, it makes sense to see it first.

Where is the trailer? – More than likely, you will see that a good month or so before the show comes back — so odds are, some point early next year.

Is there a chance at a season 3? – 100%, but it depends heavily on what happens in season 2.

What mysteries remain?

The biggest one to us story-wise is the status of Aaliyah, who Cruz lied to for the entirety of their relationship — yet, the feelings she developed were very-much real, and that makes the end of their story all the more heartbreaking. While there is no way to view things through a crystal ball here, our current sentiment is that you will have a chance to see the Aaliyah character again eventually … but will it be season 2? A possible season 3? That is where the questions lie.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lioness season 2, no matter when it actually premieres?

