Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, July 26, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given that the cast is now back at work, you can assume good news is coming at almost every turn.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that good news is coming today when it comes to new episodes coming back on the air. Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a good while for that! There is no new episode tonight and instead, the plan is to release the show starting in mid-October. We imagine that the action will pick up shortly following the end of season 2, which means we’ll learn what Gabriela decided to do when it comes to her wedding. There’s a chance that she and Diego actually tied the knot … but does this mean that they will stay together? That is another thing that you have to wonder about for at least the time being.

It would come as a rather big surprise in the event we see any confirmation on Gabriela’s marital status between now and the return of Fire Country to CBS, mostly because there is no real reason to share that in advance. What we are a little more likely to learn about is something pertaining to Bode’s career future. Remember that Max Thieriot’s character is out of prison but at the same time, there is zero guarantee that he will be able to achieve his career goal of becoming a full-time firefighter. There are a lot of major hurdles still standing in his way and we know that he is fully aware of that.

Now if there is one more thing we want an answer to at present, it is simply this: What are the odds that we end up seeing Manny end up at Three Rock after all he went through last season? It certainly is important to note that Fire Country still needs the camp to play a big part in the show; otherwise, you run a risk of fundamentally changing what your show is ultimately about.

