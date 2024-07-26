Elite season 9: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 8 today on Netflix, is there any chance at all of an Elite season 9 at some point down the road?

We’re hardly surprised that there would be some people out there who want more of the series. With that being said, though, this is where we have to come in and note that the odds of this happening are extremely low. It has been clear for a while that season 8 would be the end and in some ways, it is an incredible victory that the show lasted this long in the first place. Consider that a function of the fact that very few series last this long on any streaming service, where costs tend to rise year after year.

Speaking last year per Deadline, co-creator Carlos Montero indicated that it was a collaborative decision to end the series at this point:

“We ended on a high note … Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

To get a few new details about what the story for season 8 is (in the event that you have not seen it already), check out the synopsis below:

The arrival of siblings Emilia and Héctor Krawietz, leaders of Las Encinas alumni association, shake the school foundations. Influential, powerful, corrupt and corrupters, the Krawietz will scatter chaos wherever they go and will destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them. Only Omar will be able to face them and will be willing to do anything to see them fall, because in the end, they represent everything that has always been wrong in Las Encinas.

There is a lot to enjoy throughout the final season — let’s just hope that it satisfies at least a good majority of the fan base. We know that it can be really hard to please everyone…

