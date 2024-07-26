The Boys season 5: Jensen Ackles will be series regular

Just in case you were not excited enough about Jensen Ackles’ role in the greater The Boys universe today, let’s add more to the list!

Earlier, we reported that the actor will be reprising his role as Soldier Boy for the upcoming prequel series titled Vought Rising, which takes place in the 1950’s and also features the return of Aya Cash to the franchise. Now, we can add to this that the former Supernatural star will be a series regular on the fifth and final season of the flagship show.

Why is this somewhat of a shock to us? Well, let’s put it in rather simple terms — how is Jensen going to have room in his schedule for all of this? He’s doing a new Prime Video show in Countdown, he’ll be (clearly) in a lot of The Boys season 5, has the prequel coming, and will also be making multiple appearances on Tracker season 2 as Russell. He may officially now be the busiest person in the entire entertainment industry.

What Jensen’s elevated status also means for the larger story of the final season is quite simple: Homelander is obviously going to bring him out of cryo. The motive behind this may be tied largely to his desire to prove that he is a worthy son, and not so much the “disappointment” that he was labeled to be already. We’re sure that this sentiment is currently bothering Antony Starr’s character a great deal, but we’re not sure that he is ever going to get the approval he so seeks. We’re not even sure that Soldier Boy is going to help him in his plan to lock up anyone who opposes him and create effectively a new-world order based out of fear more so than anything else.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jensen Ackles on The Boys season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

