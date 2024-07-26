Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, July 26, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We certainly do not think it is a surprise that this has been a quiet time as of late. Production has already wrapped on the final episodes and by virtue of that, there is nothing more to share when it comes to on-set happenings.

Unfortunately, there is also nothing more to report with the remaining eight episodes of the series. The network has already indicated that the series will be back in October and there is no clear need for them to deviate from that. This means that, once more, there is no new episode of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show on the air tonight.

When is everything going to change insofar as new footage or promotion goes? While it is hard to make an exact prediction here, it feels fair to imagine that at some point in September, a larger preview will be coming, including a first-look promo and maybe a synopsis or two. This is the first time that so many episodes were filmed far in advance of them airing, and that could actually alter how CBS chooses to promote them — if they want to at least. Let’s just say that the door is open for them to do something a little bit more dramatic. Take, for example, giving us a full minute-long trailer with highlights for a lot of upcoming episodes.

The most likely scenario for the end of Blue Bloods is that we will see it in December and from there, the waiting will begin to see if there is a spin-off or something else coming within the franchise. There have absolutely been discussions about potentially something more taking shape; yet, there’s a difference between discussions and reality. Paramount and the producers have some big decisions to make through the rest of the year on this, especially if they want a new show for the 2025-26 season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

