The Bear season 4 premiere date, details, everything we know

The Bear season 4 is coming to Hulu, and the hope is for a meal that will feel more perfect and immaculate than anything we’ve had so far.

Unfortunately, it is clear that we’ll be waiting for a good while to see it … but how long? Just how much news is there to share here? Let’s just say quite a bit from top to bottom…

The status of filming – In this case, it is honestly a little bit complicated. Technically, the cast and crew have already shot a handful of episodes for the new season; it is possible that they’ve already shot all of it. However, at the same time it feels like a relatively fluid situation, one that could shift and change a considerable amount from now until the new year.

When will it premiere? – Well, this is where we’re going to make a few different assumptions. Given that every season of The Bear so far has premiered in the summer, we’ve got every reason in the world to think that the same thing is going to happen all over again here. Think late June 2025. Where this ties into filming is that there is plenty of time for Jeremy Allen White and the cast to go back to set in the new year to shoot more scenes, provided that this something that the producing team really wants to do.

As for a possible trailer… – Well, you’ll be waiting forever to see that. The absolute earliest we’d foresee that surfacing is in the spring of next year.

Will this be the final season? – It is certainly possible. FX is not commenting, other than saying that they will let executive producer Christopher Storer and his team dictate the end of the story. The fact that so much was shot already also does suggest that there may have been somewhat of an endgame planned out.

What is the future going to be?

At this point, it does feel like there are a couple of storylines that will be picked up right away. First and foremost, you have what transpired with the review of The Bear. Is Carmy going to be satisfied if it is good, or stable if it is bad? The fear is that he will see a good review as evidence that he has to be miserable in order to be good at his job.

Meanwhile, there is also another question to be concerned about with Sydney: Is she leaving the restaurant once and for all? It feels like the odds are pretty high that this is going to be the case … at least based on that breakdown that we saw from her.

