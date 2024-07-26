Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 2?

Who won HoH for week 2 of Big Brother 26? The moment that it was clear that we weren’t getting the competition on the show tonight, it felt like we could be waiting a good while to see it. There are still so many people left and that means there’s a lot of work to be done when it comes to corralling everyone into various parts of the house.

With Matt gone, this is also a situation where on paper, you can argue that Makensy, Leah, and Lisa need to fight hard to get the power. Then again, it feels like Leah in particular will be fine. Lisa ruffles a lot of feathers, so her and Angela are probably the two in the greatest amount of danger right now.

Now, this article will be your source for updates on the competition whenever it ends up wrapping. Yet, it is important to note that Quinn has that Deep Fake HoH. What that means is that no matter who wins it, he can basically take control of the game and that could be interesting to see. (He has actually talked on the live feeds about a plan where he wins HoH himself, uses it, and then tries to cast blame on someone else — which is both diabolical and also hilarious.)

Fingers crossed that the competition is one that is equitable again for all players, as that has been one of the pleasant changes that we’ve seen so far this season. Hasn’t it been nice to see events play out that feel somewhat balanced and not just for the stronger guys?

