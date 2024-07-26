Presumed Innocent season 2: Show EP on story possibilities

We are just a couple of days removed from the Presumed Innocent season 1 finale and yet, how can we not think about a season 2? Apple TV+ already decided to shift this away from being a limited series but other than that, further details are scarce.

Take, for example, the question as to whether or not there will be characters from season 1 moving forward. It has been confirmed that there will be a brand-new case, but does this mean there will be no through-lines at all? The show could go the route of The White Lotus, which combines all-new stories with a couple of strands of familiar plots along the way. Personally, we don’t think there is any way to continue Rusty’s story without undoing what you set up in the finale this week; yet, there could be a ton of other possibilities out there.

At this point, let’s just say that the folks behind the scenes are not super-eager to share a whole lot more on the plan. Speaking to Deadline, executive producer J.J. Abrams made it clear that a lot of discussions that are currently underway fall into the “early” category:

“It’s too early to talk about what might happen in Season 2, but we’re very excited about the possibilities we are discussing.”

Over the rest of the year, it feels fair to imagine that a lot of the ideas being discussed are preliminary and moving into 2026, a lot more could be actually solidified. That includes figuring out what actors you want to pursue and also when filming could kick off. Based on the sort of story this is, at least it does feel like you will be able to film it within a fairly small amount of time! There are also not a lot of special effects in here that would cause it to be significantly delayed.

What we are really trying to get at here…

It does not benefit Apple TV+ to have some super-long break between seasons. why in the world would they want that? You want to capitalize on the buzz that they already have, and that becomes hard when you have to wait for an extremely long period of time.

