The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Retribution

As you start to prepare yourselves to see The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 4 over on Starz next week, things are going to get crazy. Just how crazy? Well, let’s just say that the title for this hour is “Judas,” which should tell you that a certain amount of treachery is at the center of the episode. The same goes for some massive amounts of tension courtesy of Charles and his mother.

Just in case you wanted to see all of the you-know-what hit the fan, it feels already like it is going to deliver here! Yet, in the midst of all the drama, is there a chance that something hopeful could come out of the rubble? Let’s just say that anything could happen.

Below, you can check out the full The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other info all about what lies ahead:

Catherine seeks retribution for the court’s defiance in her absence. But with Charles ready to make his own rules, he rejects his mother’s influence. With a rebellion on the rise, a mysterious plan is set, but when loyalty can be so easily swayed…miracles can happen.

Just in terms of teases alone, it certainly feels like the potential is here for this to be the greatest episode of the year so far. If nothing else, there could be some emotional upheaval. Just remember this — while the series is based on history, at the same time there are also opportunities to color outside the lines here and there. Not everything is documented in history, and there are also opportunities in here to twist and play around with motives.

What we’re trying to say here is ultimately rather simple: If you are coming into the rest of the series thinking that you know exactly what is going to happen, you will probably be disappointed. Just know that far in advance.

What do you most want to see moving into The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







