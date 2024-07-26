Evil season 4 spoilers: EP teases final episodes, series finale

It is still a hard thing to process, but there are only four more episodes left of Evil — then, it’s over. Sure, there is always a chance that Paramount+ changes their minds or that Netflix picks the show up after some success there, but why bank on that? You almost have to prepare for the end to be here and then be pleasantly surprised in the event that something does change.

As many of you know, this week’s episode (featuring the death of Sheryl) was originally meant to be the season 4 finale. However, the streaming service then ordered four additional episodes to wrap up the story. This leads us to where we are now.

So did only getting four more episodes to tie things together radically alter the producers’ plans? You probably know the answer to this already but in case you didn’t, here is some of what executive producer Robert King had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

Yes, it is different. The last four episodes are influenced by being canceled, too. (Laughs.) There’s a lot of content in there about this feeling of things closing down — of good being closed down and allowing evil to venture in. The very ending is different. And, actually, when Katya [Herbers] performed it with Mike [Colter], it got very different. She had some thoughts on it, which we can go into after you see it, but it didn’t end the way the way that I and I think Michelle anticipated because of some tweaks to her performance. We knew it was going to be in some region of where we end, but it all changes based on the day. If we shot three days later, it might even be different than that I don’t know if that’s consoling or worrisome.

We do tend to think that there are going to be some emotional components to the ending, and possibly a few major swings in regards to the plot. The only thing we are pretty darn confident about right now is that the series will not create some sort of impression as to whether or not all the demons/spirits you’ve been seeing throughout the series are real. The ambiguity of it all has remained a part of the fun, and that thematic expression should be one of the things that is (hopefully) left in its current form.

Related – Christine Lahti breaks down her Evil exit

How do you think that Evil season 4 is going to conclude at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to also come back for more coverage in the weeks ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







