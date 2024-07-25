Your Honor season 3: More fuel for possible renewal?

The more time flies by, the clearer it is becoming that Your Honor is going to be the 2024 version of Suits. It may not have the same sustained longevity on the streaming charts, but it has absolutely made a name for itself at the same time.

For more news on that, let’s just take a look at the data, shall we? In some new data (per TVLine) for the week of June 24, the Bryan Cranston-led Showtime drama managed to post 1.6 billion minutes viewed, allowing for it to be #1 on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart. This show has dominated since being posted to Netflix earlier this year, which is all the more impressive given that it only has two relatively short seasons at its disposal. Cranston’s star power thanks to Breaking Bad is likely one big reason for the rampant rise in popularity, plus also it landing at a streaming home where there were already a lot of interested viewers — however, these were clearly viewers not interested enough to pick up a separate streaming service in Paramount+ to watch it before.

So with all of this rampant success, you better believe that ideas will be tossed around! While nothing regarding the future of the series is confirmed, you could consider either a direct continuation or a separate show set in the same universe as possibilities. Cranston said after season 2 that he would love to continue onward as a producer, but was unsure if there was any more story to tell for Michael on-camera. Has that opinion changed over time?

Ultimately, this is a part of the personal struggle that we do have regarding a season 3, mostly because you can argue that season 2 gave you something that felt full-circle and there is really not a story that needs to be told at this point. Of course, you could have said the same thing about Dexter and we are not in a spot where Showtime is producing a prequel, even though there were already a good many flashbacks on the original show.

When dollar signs are around in the TV business, almost anything is possible. Be sure to keep that in mind.

