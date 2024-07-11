Your Honor season 3: CBS Studios boss on renewal possibility

Earlier this week, we wrote about Your Honor finding a huge second audience for itself after blowing up on Netflix. Is there a chance for a season 3 as a result? Well, it seems like the show’s studio head is opting for a never-say-never approach when it comes to the Bryan Cranston drama.

In a new interview with Deadline, CBS Studios President David Stapf made it clear that they are happy with what is going on, but also made it clear that there’s nothing imminent in regards to a renewal:

“We love the show, and we’re hoping that it can continue, but it’s a little too soon to know or to tell … We would like there to be a Season 3 but we’re ways away.”

One of the biggest challenges in doing more could basically be what is going on when it comes to star and executive producer Bryan Cranston. He has indicated in the past that he would love to produce more of the series, but was unsure if he would return as an actor. After all, you can easily argue that season 2 wrapped up Michael’s story and with that, there is not all that much more that needs to be explored the rest of the way for him. There would need to be a pretty significant new creative for that to ultimately change, but we’re eager to see what happens there!

This quote from Stapf hardly comes as a surprise, as there was a similar sort of discussion after Suits blew up on Netflix last year. While there is no direct revival in the works for that show, there is a spin-off in Suits: LA that is currently in contention at NBC. We’ll have to wait and see precisely what happens there.

Also, we’ll see if Your Honor is a flash in the pan, or something that actually ends up being a strong performer for a good while.

