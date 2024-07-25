The Boys: Will more spin-off news come before season 5?

As just about everyone who knows and loves The Boys is aware at this point, season 5 will be the final one on Prime Video. It may not be something any of us want, but it is something that we have a good two years to try and accept.

What else will we have some time to process? That’s pretty simple in its own right: Whether or not there will be more spin-offs in the relatively near future. Gen V is already in production on season 2, and it will be presumably coming out next year. Meanwhile, The Boys: Mexico is in development. There is at least one more possible spin-off being discussed behind the scenes, per all indications.

So when is Amazon going to be keen to share more? It does feel like further news will be coming, but there is no reason for it to be coming right away. After all, it feels likely that the year after The Boys wraps, you will see a potential Gen V season 3. If you follow the every-other-year pattern for shows like this, 2028 is the next time there would not be a season of either the flagship show or the already-established spin-off. The Mexico series could end up existing in a slightly separate space, so it is hard to factor it directly into release date considerations.

For now, the idea that is bouncing around in our head is that news on the next The Boys spin-off may not turn up until 2026, or at least that is the case if the goal is to use someone from the main cast of this show. It makes little sense to announce something earlier, given that it would tip the scales on what happens in the final season. It does make a certain element of sense to use a character from the original IP at some point, largely because they already have an audience. The more that you are starting with brand-new characters from outside the main world, the more difficult it may be to keep people engaged. You gotta believe that this is something that the streaming service and executive producer Eric Kripke are actively thinking about.

At the moment, though, top priority has to be on making sure the original show ends the proper way — and there is reason to think that it will! Kripke has said that he always had a five-season plan, which is enough to make us think that he’s known for a good while how this series should conclude.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

