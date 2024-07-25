The Decameron season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

After the eight-episode premiere today, is there any chance at The Decameron season 2 on Netflix down the road?

Before we even get any further into this article, we have to acknowledge the pretty-distinct possibility that a lot of people out there have never even heard of this show. This is due largely to the sheer number of series that are now on the air, and then the impossibility that comes with all of them actually being able to find an audience. This is a period dramedy that has a handful of familiar faces in it, whether it be Veep alum Tony Hale or Girls actress Zosia Mamet.

Here is how Netflix describes the show via their official logline:

You are cordially invited to a wine-soaked sex romp set in the Italian countryside. The Decameron is a soapy dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In the year 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence, and a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous.

Now, what does the future hold?

For the time being, Netflix has not announced all that much one way or another — not that this is too much of a surprise. They often do not reveal the futures for some of their shows in advance, but there is nothing in the promotional materials here that indicates 100% that this is a limited series. If the viewership is strong enough, there is a legitimate chance that the series comes back. If that doesn’t happen … well, let’s just say it could disappear rather fast.

If there is one thing that we unfortunately know about the modern TV era, it is that you need to have a pretty high threshold of viewers to come back for more episodes. A lot of that is due to the simple fact that there are SO many shows and programming is expensive these days. Also, a lot of broadcasters are pretty squarely into cost-cutting mode at this point.

