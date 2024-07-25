Virgin River season 6 premiere date, details, all we know

We are many months removed at this point from the end of Virgin River season 5, so what better time is there to look towards season 6? If you have loved the sense of romance and immersion that the drama provides, then you should know that a lot more is coming.

The unfortunate truth is that we are still months away from seeing Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and the rest of the cast back. With this in mind, what better thing to do than set the table a little more? This piece has just about everything that you need to know about the next chapter of the Netflix hit.

The state of production – If you have not heard already, it’s already done! The cast and crew wrapped up this particular batch of episodes a little bit earlier this year. Filming was delayed amidst the industry strikes of last year, so it operated on a sightly different schedule than we’re used to.

The likely premiere dates – Netflix has yet to confirm that Virgin River will be back this year, so we’re already preparing for a world where we do not venture back to the community until early 2025. Personally, we do think the show could be ready this year, but just because something is ready does not necessarily mean that the streaming service is going to throw it on the air immediately. There is a science behind this!

Our prediction is that the series returns around Valentine’s Day — perfect given a lot of the subject matter.

Where is the trailer? – If we are getting a February release, then it will probably be released around January. Typically, Netflix puts these out about a month or so before the show releases.

Is this the final season? – That feels unlikely. While TV series do get more expensive over time and a lot of streamers do end shows after three or four years, Virgin River is a bit more cost-effective than most. It performs well and beyond just that, it does not have some sort of extreme budget for special effects.

What will the story be?

Of course, we’re holding out hope that a wedding is coming between Mel and Jack — though that’s not guaranteed at all, given how slow this show tends to be. The biggest question mark that has to be out there among fans right now relates to Mel’s father Everett, who she had a chance to meet during the end of last season. They can try to make up for lost time, but it also feels like there’s a secret that he’s keeping from her that could have large-scale consequences.

Oh, and if you did not know…

Netflix is also developing a prequel all about Mel’s parents! Just in case you are wondering how all-in the streamer is on this property, this is your proof. It is a chance to explore a different era of Virgin River and maybe set the table for some other stories that the main show could pay off down the road. If this series gets a green light, it’d be amazing to see it close to the end of next year.

