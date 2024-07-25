Evil season 4 episode 10: EP on huge David, Kristen admission

Did Evil season 4 episode 10 contain one of the most romantic lines not just in this show, but all of television in 2024? You can certainly argue that and ironically, it was between two characters who are not even together.

To be specific here, we are talking about David mentioning to Kristen “I wish I had two lives, one for God and one for you.” This was followed by her saying “I wish I had two lives, both of them for you.” David knows that he is bound to his faith, and that complicates any romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Kristen does not want David to compromise those feelings, and also recognizes her difficult situation as a married woman. We know that there are a lot of people out there who want this romantic pairing to become a thing, but at what expense? It is so unbelievably challenging.

In speaking about this beautiful bit of dialogue in a new interview with TV Guide, executive producer Robert King goes into the intention behind that scene:

For me, there’s something inherently dramatic and romantic about love that can’t be returned — love that can’t be returned physically or sexually. David has such a belief in God and his faith and his commitment. He is so torn, because there’s no one he loves more in the world than Kristen, and we hopefully have seen that over four seasons. That was a rewrite post strike, actually, because that scene wasn’t yet filmed, and we thought there wasn’t enough drama in the moment. When everybody hides out in a hurricane, they go to a room without windows, and all you hear is this craziness above and things crashing. But it was supposed to be late in the night, and the girls are asleep, and Sister Andrea’s there, and they were the only ones up. And we needed them to say something. It wasn’t till after the strike that that was scripted and then shot.

With that in mind, let’s just say that it was a perfect addition to the scene given that it adds so much depth to the relationship. They do not have to be together to understand how each other feel, and there is something incredibly powerful that comes along with that. It’s certainly enough to make us all the more curious and/or excited to explore the next chapter of the story, which is unfortunately only going to come in four more episodes. We would love for there to be more but as of right now, that feels like a tall order. It would take either Paramount+ changing their mind or another service like Netflix showing a huge interest in acquiring the project.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

