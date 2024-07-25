Claim to Fame season 3: Is Adam related to David Schwimmer?

On tonight’s new Claim to Fame season 3 episode, there was yet another guess through out there regarding Adam — and it was David Schwimmer?

How did we get here? Largely due to some clues in the Telephone game, plus also a simple attempt to give Miguel some sort of crumbs about Adam’s celebrity relative in the event he is the Guesser. There were a lot of signs throughout much of the episode that he would be; given that there was a wrong guess about Adam last week, you can easily say that this simply upped the ante in terms of trying to figure him out. Sure, we’re not anywhere close to the insane levels of Chris from last season, but still!

If you have read some of our other articles on Claim to Fame, then you probably realize already that Adam is most likely not related to the former Friends star. Rather, you should be looking more in the direction of Michael Bolton. There have been some clues, but Adam himself has even admitted that he’s benefiting from his relative being older and not everyone may be that familiar with him. Schwimmer is a fun guess, but the two honestly don’t have that much in the way of a physical similarity. Adam even suggested people could guess Matthew McConaughey but that, ironically, felt a little bit more sensible.

What was a little bit crazy throughout a lot of this episode is that Mackenzie actually seemed to be all-in on this David Schwimmer idea for whatever reason. If we were in the house, maybe we’d also be convinced! Crazier things have happened…

The good news for Adam

Honestly? It is twofold. He comes out of episode 3 still unscathed, as he was not put in a precarious position. Miguel is now gone without guessing him, as he went for Dedrick instead and chose wrong. Because of this, there is a reasonably good chance that Mackenzie could still target him as Schwimmer later and the longer she gets transfixed on that, the more likely it is that he sticks around for a pretty long time.

