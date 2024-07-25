Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: AI Arena preview & allies (day 9)

For tonight’s edition of Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers, we are winding down day 9 with a discussion of the biggest events to come!

First and foremost, the AI Arena. Tomorrow night on CBS, Kimo, Matt, and Kenney are squaring off in a battle to see who gets safety; the other two are going to be up for eviction. If Matt doesn’t win, he gets evicted; that feels like a done deal. He and Kenney have spoken tonight about some silly scenarios in which they could both make it through this week, but that ain’t happening. They can keep on spinning their wheels.

Here is where some of the more interesting stuff is coming into play tonight.

Who wants to be the next Head of Household? – If Matt goes, Makensy is going to gun for it hard. (So will Matt, obviously, if he stays.) Lisa has a beef with Angela based on last night, so she’ll likely fight hard to get it. Quinn has told everyone he wants it, but he really doesn’t. (As much as we like Quinn, he also needs to simmer down with some of the BB etiquette, like complaining about Cedric clapping after the Veto Ceremony.)

A new final two? – It’s hard to figure out if Leah is being sincere with this new deal she’s making with Lisa, but at the very least, she’ll selling it well and doing a great job of figuring out who she is close to. There’s a possibility that some sort of alliance comes out of this with T’kor, Cam, and Quinn also involved. Leah’s just covering her bases on a lot of different fronts; she will have Makensy most likely moving forward, as well, and has great rapport with Cedric.

Is the Pentagon real? – Quinn recognizes that he and Brooklyn are at the bottom of the group with Cam, Cedric, and Chelsie. That means he may not take it altogether seriously.

Is Angela calming down? – Well, let’s just say that it’s hard for her to go even more extreme than she’s been in the past. She is a huge target, nobody trusts her, and they certainly do not trust some of her antics. She did say that she wants there to be a tie so she can send Matt home herself … the woman is the queen of one-sided feuds.

Related – See our full breakdown of the alliances within the Big Brother 26 house right now!

What do you think is going to happen on the Big Brother 26 feeds tomorrow?

Have any big theories? Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates and spoilers all season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







