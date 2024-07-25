Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 9: Is Jade dead?

If there is one thing that we can say about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 at this point, it’s this: Expect a high body count.

After all, consider the following for a moment here — at the end of episode 8, Damien was killed. Now, it certainly appears as though Jade was blown up. Unless the show is trying to pull off some serious trickery here, it is hard to imagine that she is going to find a way to survive. (The show also made it seem like at least a couple of BAU members are in danger … but are they really? That could also be some trickery.)

If there is some sort of significant takeaway that we have from this episode overall, it is that Frank may actually be the grand orchestrator behind some of these facilities that are effectively “training” the next generation of killers. This is the evolution of Gold Star, something that originated so many years ago from the work of Jill, Jason Gideon, and David Rossi. It’s a very different sort of story from season 1, mostly because institutions are the Big Bad more so than a singular person.

Speaking of Big Bads, Elias Voit is still around as a part of the show and with that, he is trying to arrange some cushier conditions for himself behind bars. Has he really fulfilled his end of the bargain? He ultimately thinks so and in his mind, that’s clearly all that matters.

Is this season doing enough with the entire BAU?

If there is a valid criticism of this season, you can easily argue that this is it. Consider that despite us being nine episodes in at this point, it feels like JJ, Tara, and Alvez have all not had anywhere near enough to do. This may be a function of the small episode count, or the amount of screen time given to some of the new characters. No matter the explanation, it is the hardest pill to swallow on a season that is otherwise delivering a lot of good moments and some classic nostalgia.

Related – Get some more news entering the next Criminal Minds: Evolution episode — the big finale!

What did you think about the end of this week’s shocking Criminal Minds: Evolution?

How do you think we are going to see everything shift into the finale now? Sound off in the comments and once you do, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







