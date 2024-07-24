Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Good news for 2025?

Is there a little more evidence that Stranger Things season 5 may actually come out in 2025? Consider this post a source of optimism. Or, at the very least, a reason to be modestly hopeful about what the future holds.

In a new Q2 Earnings Report (which you can see here, for those curious), it does sound as though like the long-awaited final chapter of the hit series is going to officially start unspooling for viewers moving into 2025. Note here the operative word “start.”

Why do we frame it this way? Well, that is rather simple: Even though this is when the series could premiere, there is no guarantee that the entirety of the story will arrive until 2026. Consider the fact that Stranger Things is only a little over halfway through season 5 production. Also, it is an extremely expensive show to produce with a ton of special effects that have to be implemented after the fact. None of this comes quickly, and it is easy to imagine that Netflix is going to utilize the same sort of half-and-half approach that they are utilizing for a number of their shows these days. They have little incentive from a financial point of view to release a series like this all at once, when instead, they can generate revenue from longer subscriptions.

Could there be some people who decide to wait until the entire season is out there to watch? Sure, but it’s worth noting here that a lot of people may not want to be behind and/or run the risk of spoilers.

When will more specifics be announced?

Our advice is to settle in and be patient, as it looks as though we may not be getting a lot more news on a specific date until summer of next year. Until then, Netflix has a number of other big releases to hype up including The Diplomat, the end of Cobra Kai, and the long-awaited return of Squid Game. There is also another season of Wednesday that is currently in production and while we imagine that some of it will arrive in 2025, there is no guarantee all of it will, either.

Related – See a recent behind-the-scenes video hyping up Stranger Things season 5

What do you most want to see moving into Stranger Things season 5, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back here — there are SO many more updates that are coming that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







