Stranger Things season 5: New video shares filming update!

For everyone out there who has not heard the news as of yet, the cast and crew of Stranger Things are deep into work on season 5. Want proof? Then all you have to do is check out a brand-new video!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a behind-the-scenes look at Hawkins and beyond as several cast members discuss the experience of getting together in order to work on this particular chapter of the show. It is easily the most difficult one yet when you think about all of the emotion associated with it. Some actors have spent half of their lives working on the show, and they certainly realize that they are building towards some really enormous stuff.

In terms of the story, the pressure is clearly on given that everyone involved here has the incredibly-immense challenge of trying to land the metaphorical plane, which is going to be an incredibly difficult thing to do, all things considered. You won’t make an ending that pleases everyone, so that’s just a thought that you have to get out of your system almost right away. The best that you can actually do is just try to come up with an ending that pleases most. If you can do that, you are probably going to end the show in a reasonably good spot.

As great as it is to see this video, it does not change the fact that we are still a really long ways away from seeing the show back. At this point, our sentiment is that Stranger Things is going to return either in late 2025 or early 2026. If it comes before that, we’ll just go ahead and say that it is one of the biggest surprises out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

