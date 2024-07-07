Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing something more about a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over the course of July? Or, are we more likely to get further news next July?

Well, at this point it absolutely does feel as though a ton of patience is going to be required to get from point A to point B with this final chapter and honestly, it’s tough to imagine how we are meant to see things any different. This is a series that has reached the halfway point of production but even with that, it took a solid six months in order to get here.

Because of everything that we’ve already spelled out here, we do tend to think that it could be next July, or even later, when a firm premiere date is announced. Just remember that sheer amount of post-production time that is required for a series like this!

If there is a bold prediction that we want to make here, it goes a little something like this. We’re talking about a hit that has already been off the air a long time, and it makes sense for Netflix to give episodes out there to people sooner rather than later. With that in mind, our feeling is that they could push to make at least the first three or four episodes of the eight-episode final season available at some point late next year. It is hard to imagine the entirety of the show ready until at least 2026 — though if that happens, we certainly wouldn’t be mad!

Because of everything we’ve spelled out at this point, we honestly think the only thing we could be getting this month is a few more teases of what’s to come … or some reflections courtesy of the cast.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

