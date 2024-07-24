FROM season 3 premiere date, details, everything we know

FROM season 3 is on the way at MGM+ and before you know it, some significant details about the road ahead will become clear. Later this week, much of the cast will be present at San Diego Comic-Con to set the stage for the upcoming season — and also likely share when you will be able to see it.

If you have not seen the Harold Perrineau drama as of yet, here is a simple question for you: What are you waiting for?! This is one of the most spectacular shows currently on TV right now, a dark and chilling horror thriller that raises a lot of questions about humanity, one’s place in the world, and also the trials one must endure to conquer adversity. You also have the bulk of the cast trapped in what may be a terrible experiment, a parallel universe, purgatory, or something of that ilk. Trying to figure out where Boyd and the other residents of FROMville truly are is a part of what makes the series so fun to watch.

Now, let’s go ahead and set the stage for season 3 with everything that we know at present…

The state of production – It’s done! There is nothing to be concerned about there. At present, it is our belief that the series is in active post-production, meaning that work is being done to ensure that it is visually perfect for its premiere.

Speaking of the premiere … when is it? – Well, MGM+ has already noted it will be this fall and as we alluded to earlier, the odds that a premiere date are announced at SDCC are extraordinarily high. There is no reason to keep that hidden, and you are going to see some sort of extensive trailer to go along with it.

How many episodes this time around – Think ten, the same number as season 2. This is more or less the cable standard these days and given how some other shows are doing even shorter orders, let’s just be happy that we are even getting this.

Is a season 4 coming? – Nothing is official and yet, it feels like a foregone conclusion so long as there is more story to tell. FROM feels like the most successful show that MGM+ has, and it certainly is when it comes to critical reception.

As for the story ahead…

While there are questions about what sort of terrors await Boyd and the other residents of the town at present, it is hard not to view much of season 3 through the lens of Tabitha’s season 2 ending. After a jaunt out to the lighthouse she found herself waking up in a hospital — one that seemingly was back in the “real world.” Is that really the case, or is this yet another dimension or experiment? That is something that still needs to be answered! Another is if there is a way for her family to reach her, or for her to find her way back.

We’ve speculated that in some way, being in the town is a test to prepare you for whatever is next in life — maybe Tabitha has “passed” and she’s on to the next stage. Or, maybe the worst is still to come for her…

What is the #1 thing you are hoping to see courtesy of FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

Give us some of your best thoughts and theories now! Once you do, keep coming back, as a lot of other great updates are coming.

