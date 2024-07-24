Silo season 2 premiere date, details, and what we know

Before we dive too deep into this Silo season 2 article, it is worth noting that sooner rather than later, there may be great news to share. After all, the Apple TV+ hit is going to be present at San Diego Comic-Con and while there, it is expected that additional details will be shared. This may include a premiere date, a trailer, or some other tidbits that leave us excited about the future.

Before getting around to this point, though, it does feel like the perfect time to better set the stage — while also explaining everything we know at present about the show and its future.

The current state of production – It’s done! Filming for the Rebecca Ferguson drama concluded in the UK earlier this year and since that point, it has firmly been in post-production. Like many other series, work was interrupted for a while during the industry strikes of last year, but you should not see any impact of that when the series does arrive.

A possible premiere date – Early indications have suggested the series could return later this year, but a cautious approach is best. After all, we had anticipated that Severance would return in 2024, only for Apple to reveal earlier this summer that it will actually be back in January. Silo is one of the most important series that the streamer has, so we anticipate that they will choose a date and time that they can be promote for a number of logistical reasons.

How many episodes will the new season be? – All present indicators signal that a ten-episode season is coming, which hilariously feels like a ton in an era where HBO, Netflix, and Amazon are making seasons smaller and smaller. On a personal level, we’ll take longer seasons, even if this means that each episode has a slightly smaller budget to work with. TV should also not be like movies, where you have to routinely wait 2-3 years to see what is next.

Is a season 3 coming? – It is not official, but consider it a sure thing. Ferguson has noted in the past that she is under contract through a potential season 4, and there is a chance that the next two seasons could be shot back-to-back.

As for what the story holds…

Think back to the end of season 1, which had one of the most awesome cliffhangers we’ve seen in quite some time. Juliette managed to get out of the Silo and into the outside world, only to realize that it was a post-apocalyptic hellscape. Also, she learned of the existence of multiple other underground structures! All of this does hint at a larger plan. What was it? That is something that could prove to be a considerable plot point moving forward. The same goes for getting to see Juliette explore what is happening on the outside.

Meanwhile, within our own ever-familiar Silo, early indications suggest that some characters could be bracing to enter the outside world themselves. Is this because they want to? Or, is this because there is a sudden onslaught of pressure to do so?

