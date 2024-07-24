Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the end of season 2 tonight on Fox, will there be a Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 3? Or, is this the end?

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: Nothing has been decided behind the scenes as of yet. Is that a shame? Absolutely. Ready for some hot takes? This is the best format hosted by Ramsay in 2024, especially when you think about something that allows for a different point of view from the famed chef. Hell’s Kitchen is comfort food — which is odd to say since he’s shouting a good 50% of the time. Meanwhile, MasterChef is now working on casting gimmicks to try and make it feel a little less routine here and there. Next Level Chef has some potential, but there are so many cooking shows in general these days.

What makes Food Stars stand out is that you re almost combining a competition like MasterChef with Shark Tank, allowing us to get to know people with specific culinary dreams. It also has more of a strategy component where you need to take specific roles in singular tasks, and every challenge is radically different from the others. Adding Lisa Vanderpump for season 2 was a nice way to balance it out further in a tonal sense.

The unfortunate reality, though, is that the ratings for season 2 are down versus season 1, and there is a considerable chance that the show ends up being canceled. Not all viewers have flocked to the format, but we would also argue that the promotion on the part of Fox has been middling at best. How many viewers out there even knowing what this show is, let alone that Vanderpump is on it? It doesn’t feel like the exposure is there.

If the show DOES come back…

Odds are, it would be in the summer of 2025, and it would be interesting to see another setting featured after most of season 2 was based out of the UK. Also, having a little more time to get to know the contestants! There are a handful of people entering the finale whose names we still do not know, which is a little frustrating from the standpoint of storytelling. You want to at least think the winner has a chance to stand out after the fact.

Do you want to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 3 happen at Fox?

