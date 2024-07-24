Gen V season 2 spoilers: A tease on Sam and Cate’s future

Moving into Gen V season 2, it does feel fair to speculate about the story of Sam and Cate in particular. Consider who they are now! They have a movie in development and in the season 1 finale for The Boys, they were among the Supes deputized by Homelander and the government. How else were they going to be able to stop Frenchie and Kimiko in their tracks?

Given the current state of the country and also their elevated star power, you can make the case that the two are “too cool for school” now. However, they are the Guardians of Godolkin and if you are going to have that title, shouldn’t you also be a school? That’s the tricky thing here…

In a post on Twitter, Vought themselves (we can’t believe we are crediting them as a source) gave what is a pretty substantial tease as to what the future could hold for these characters…

Join us in congratulating The Guardians of Godolkin on a successful first mission where they tracked down a dangerous terrorist and child trafficker. They were single-handedly responsible, no help from The Seven needed. Now, they’re back to God U – remember, stay in school, kids!

Is a Twitter post from Vought canon?

Well, here’s the thing: There is at least some communication at times between the social teams and the writers for the show. There is likely an indication that Sam and Cate will be back at school in season 2, especially with Gen V season 2 deep in production at this point. They need to be there to make the most out of this story, especially given that this is the only real way to link them up with the likes of Marie, Emma, and Jordan. These characters may be currently trapped within a facility, but the assumption is that at some point, you will end up seeing them make their way out.

(Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Andre, as the series will be writing off the character following the tragic death of Chance Perdomo.)

When will you actually see these characters back in action?

The plan at present is for season 2 to arrive at some point in 2025, though the fair assumption is that it will be in the second half of the year. Filming was delayed slightly following Perdomo’s death, and then you also must remember that this franchise requires a lengthy post-production window due to all of the various visual effects.

What do you think Sam and Cate’s story is going to look like moving into Gen V season 2?

