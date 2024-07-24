Presumed Innocent season 2: Who could return from season 1?

Now that the Presumed Innocent season 1 finale is done, it is SO much easier to think about the upcoming second season.

Still, it is crazy in some ways to consider that we already have a renewal out there for this show based on what we’ve seen already! Rusty Sabich’s story seems to be tied up about as well as we ever could have imagined it to be. There is a reasonable argument to make that eventually, someone could learn that Jaden is responsible for Carolyn’s murder, but it does not feel like that is going to be the focus of the next season. Instead, it will be a totally new case.

So who is the most likely person to return? Well, at present there are a few different names worthy of at least some consideration on this subject.

Rusty – The only way we foresee this happening is if he becomes a defense attorney, but it also feels like a stretch. Jake Gyllenhaal has no shortage of upcoming potential projects, and it feels like instead Apple TV+ and executive producer David E. Kelley could go and find another A-list star to appear on a show like this moving forward.

Tommy – Sure, he lost out on getting a conviction for Rusty’s trial here, but you could also argue that his case was flimsy at best. Is season 2 a chance for redemption? Or, do we really need to see him at work again? He’s hardly the best dude, thanks in part to that HR complaint Carolyn filed against him once upon a time.

Raymond – Bill Camp is a tremendous actor so there is potential in bringing him back to represent someone else … but given that Rusty’s trial nearly killed him, it doesn’t feel like this would honestly be the best thing for this character’s health.

Nico – This would probably be our pick, largely because there is a lot more story you could tell with this character if he gets more of the spotlight. Sure, O-T Fagbenle is going to be working on the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale soon but after that, who can say?

Is there for sure going to be a season 1 cast member on board?

No, but it seems like Presumed Innocent is going to follow the mold of The White Lotus or even American Horror Story, where there are some links between seasons here and there. This is a way for each season to be its own individual case and yet, still have there be a few links that keep longtime fans invested in a greater capacity.

Who do you want to see from Presumed Innocent season 1 return for season 2?

