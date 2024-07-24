Password season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

If you were not aware, tonight’s Olympic-themed episode of Password is the final one for season 2. What does this mean for a season 3 … if it is even happening?

We will be the first to recognize that the renewal future for the Jimmy Fallon – Keke Palmer game show may not be top of mind for every single fan out there and we understand why. This show is at its best when it is thought of as pure escapist fun. You watch, enjoy, and don’t pay attention to anything in the outside world. It is also a big part of a massive game-show revival that has taken place across primetime over the past five or so years.

The future of Password will be determined by the same thing as almost every other show on network TV: Ratings. Luckily, we are here to remind you that the series is performing solidly. Though the numbers are down by a pretty wide margin (at least in live ratings) versus season 1, there are caveats. For starters, the huge break between seasons likely hurt it; also, it never felt like there was a lot of promotion. Even with these things in mind the series does still perform very well compared to similar series on the market and in terms of budget, it has to be fairly profitable. You have to pay the on-screen talent and the crew, but beyond a cash prize, there really is not too much else to worry about! This has to be easily affordable compared to many other scripted series that are out there.

If there is a third season, remember here that patience is key. It is not something that has to be announced right away! This is not one of those situations like you see with scripted series where there is a predicated period of time in which cast contracts expire. Password could be renewed in 2025, or even come back in 2026.

The primary thing the show wants to concern itself with

Casting! You need to rely on Fallon and Palmer’s rolodexes in order to get some other big names on board. The more you do that, the easier it is to sell the show in promos or social media; this is what Password really has to rely on more so than any other program out there.

Do you want to see a Password season 3 renewal at NBC?

