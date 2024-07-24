Evil season 4 spoilers: What sort of demons still lie ahead?!

If there is one thing we know about Evil at this point, it is that they love their demons! We’ve seen some really bonkers ones over the years. Yet, is the craziest one still ahead?

Here is the important thing to remember — through the first ten episodes of this season, showrunners Robert and Michelle King were not aware that this would be the final one. That changed when an additional four episodes were ordered and everyone was called back to film … which leads into what cast member Andrea Martin is about to discuss.

Speaking to Screen Rant, the actress behind Sister Andrea indicated that one of the craziest demons we’ve yet to meet will be in the final four episodes:

… It’s in the last four, this demon that I’m referring to. There was so much physicality in it. Oh my god, ah, I’m reliving it. The props, and it was difficult to hear this demon, because the prosthetics were so kind of intrusive and serious, and he had to look a certain way, and I had to rattle off — because I was battling him — a lot of words, at the same time picking up props and having to kill him. So, it was a very challenging scene with a very challenging demon. And that’s coming up, but I think the fans will be very satisfied by it.

How is it that Sister Andrea is almost always beating up demons on this show? It feels like one of those things that has grown to be a trademark over the years.

As for what else you are going to see before the series ends…

Well, we’ve heard time and time again that a longstanding questions are going to be answered, so this is our expectation as we move forward. Beyond just that, though, do not be surprised if there is a crumb or two that could be picked up in a possible season 5.

As of press time, little has been said about the possibility of an Evil revival, whether it be at Paramount+ or over at Netflix, where they are currently generating some great numbers. Katja Herbers and many others associated with the show have been trying to rally support; really, the only thing working against them is the fact that this is an industry right now that is purely in cost-cutting mode. Surely, this is not one of those super-expensive series and that could be going for them; ironically, the demons are probably one of the most expensive parts just because of all the prosthetics and makeup work that goes into creating them.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to the next Evil episode

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 as we move into the endgame?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







