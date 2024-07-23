Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 9: ‘Stars & Stripes’

In less than 24 hours, you will have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 9 and with that, fall down the rabbit hole of the craziness to come. This is the penultimate episode of the season and at this point, everything could change.

The stakes are already impossibly high. Remember that at the end of this past episode, we saw the death of Damien at the hands of Jade. The two have been tied to Gold Star for weeks now and at this point, it feels abundantly clear that she may be trying to keep as many different things covered up as humanly possible. None of this answers the question as to who was behind Stuart House, or who distorted the work of Dr. Jill Gideon for the purposes of whatever demented psychological research is at the center of this season.

Can you argue that this season of Criminal Minds: Evolution has taken an extraordinarily long time to make it to this point? It would be hard to argue against that; yet, simultaneously you can also say that this has allowed tension to boil over. This is not your typical UnSub investigation given that some of the perpetrators may be the FBI themselves for furthering along a whole nature versus nurture debate in a rather extreme way. This is something the BAU must wrestle with; even if none of them appear to be directly involved in the origin story of Gold Star, how do you come to grips with it happening? Is there a way to do that in the short amount of time that is left?

Paramount+ has released a tiny snippet of information about episode 9 titled “Stars & Stripes,” a particularly patriotic title for a series that can be so unbelievably dark. Take a look below:

The BAU continues to assemble the pieces connecting Gold Star victims to Aida Limited; Jade and Dana follow Volt to the heart of the conspiracy; A search warrant execution by the BAU has deadly consequences.

Judging from this alone, another character could potentially perish before this is done, setting the stage even more for the finale. Fingers crossed that episode 10 does bring a certain measure of closure to the Gold Star story! A season 3 has already been confirmed, so at least you don’t have to concern yourself with whether or not there will be closure for any possible cliffhanger.

