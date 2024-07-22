Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 video: A Kirsten Vangsness tour

Just in case you wanted a new reason to smile ahead of the next Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode, we’ve got you covered! Or, to be perhaps more specific, the official Instagram of the show does!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at none other than Penelope Garcia’s desk, as shown to us by Kirsten Vangsness herself. There are a lot of fun little moments in here as you see how she’s assembled so much of what you see on the show week in and week out. This is the sort of wholesome content we crave and, of course, there is also a rather funny quality that we’re getting this in conjunction with a show that is otherwise so dark.

So what could we get when it comes to Garcia’s story the rest of the season? Honestly, we’d love for there to be a certain element of clarity on her romantic life, especially when this is something that we’ve seen a lot of discussion about for a long time already. Is she going to end up with Alvez, or try to figure things out with Tyler Green? There are going to be questions about that so long as all three are around.

Of course, we’re not entirely sure that any of this is top priority at present, mostly due to the fact that we are seeing the story focus in so much on what is happening when it comes to Gold Star and Elias Voit. Everything that is happening here case-wise is of course top priority and through that, it is going to take precedence over almost everything else. We have a hard time imagining that this is going to change behind the scenes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

