Ted Lasso season 4: Does Apple TV+ strategy change alter future?

Over the past few days, questions have emerged regarding the future of Apple TV+’s programming. Are they cutting back costs? It does feel that way, at least per a recent report from Bloomberg.

The large-scale impact of a change like this is a hard thing to quantify, and for so many different reasons. What is actually going to be cut? Could it be some of the streaming service’s high-profile series? Or, are we looking more in the direction of the feature films that are carrying with them price tags in the hundreds of millions?

We want to try and apply a small dose of common-sense reasoning to this whole debate, especially since can often be a hard thing to find within this current TV climate. Pending some sort of surprise coming out from the streaming service, it is rather hard to imagine Apple ever turning up their nose at more Ted. Some of the content that could be cut or curtailed moving forward is the programming producing smaller viewership — they have taken big swings on a lot of A-list star vehicles that did not pan out. Much of this could become minimized over the ideas that feel less risky and more like sure things. It is possible that if Ted Lasso were getting made in 2024 for the first time, it would have a much harder time finding long-term success for itself.

Luckily, this is not the situation we are looking at here. Instead, we are talking about a series that has already found a significant audience for itself and more than likely, will be looking in order to maintain that should it return for a season 4 or a spin-off.

What is Apple TV+ waiting for?

That is pretty simple: An idea. As soon as Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the team approaches them with something, they will be all ears. There is a legitimate chance that something more will be announced before the end of the year, especially as you remember that no one within the world of the streamer EVER confirmed that season 3 was the final season. Even the DVD set for the first three seasons was dubbed “The Richmond Way” instead of “The Final Season.” There has always been leeway here, and that has long been a smart, intentional move.

So if you are concerned about Apple cutting costs, do it within the context of some other shows. While they may love to have some of their larger hits at a fair price point, under no means should you worry about them continuing.

Do you think the changes at Apple are going to alter the course of Ted Lasso season 4 in any capacity?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! If and when something more is announced regarding the future of the series, we will have it for you here.

