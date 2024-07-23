SEAL Team season 7: Series finale made cast member cry

The premiere of SEAL Team season 7 is coming on Sunday, August 11, for those who have not heard yet for whatever reason. This is also the hyper-emotional final season of the Paramount+ series, one that begins with the fate of Bravo Team hanging in the balance.

Will the unit continue? The obvious hope that it is, but it is also hard to shake this prevailing sentiment that everyone is on borrowed time. Jason Hayes is not getting any younger, and this is one of those professions where you can only be at peak physical and mental condition for so long. David Boreanaz’s character has already suffered enough setbacks for us to wonder if he should still be operating at all. This is the primary power-struggle at the heart of the series; you do want to see the show around as long as possible, but you also still must straddle the line of realism. The core of SEAL Team is honoring veterans and active-duty military who are off exercising heroism day in and day out. This will not change, even when some parts of the job are difficult.

If you do think you are going to get details on the series finale this far in advance, good luck with that. It’s not happening. Instead, what you can anticipate here is a detail or two about how the story could end courtesy of the talented cast, the people who have been in the dirt with Bravo from the very beginning.

Within that, let’s turn to Toni Trucks, who did an exemplary job as Lisa Davis for so many years. Speaking to TV Insider, the actress noted that she was overwhelmed with a range of emotions while reading the script for the final episode:

“I was quite nervous when I read the last episode. I just was like, how can they write anything that’s going to make me feel satisfied with being able to walk away from this? And I did. It’s odd to say after all these years, but I cried when I read the finale. And even more so I cried when I read Davis’ ending because the way they laid it out, I really didn’t expect what ultimately happened. I think audiences will be satisfied for all parties. You do get to see where folks land. And yeah, it’s going to be powerful, but I think that our audiences are going to be able to maybe walk away still wanting more but satisfied.”

A show like this should leave you wanting more, largely because that could always happen to some extent. SEAL Team is concluding within a difficult time in the TV industry where networks and streaming services are desperate to cut costs. If the final season performs overwhelmingly strongly, who can say what the future will hold?

