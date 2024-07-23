Chicago PD season 12: The Detective Kevin Atwater possibility

There is little denying that entering Chicago PD season 12, the possibility of Detective Kevin Atwater has a nice ring to it. Also, you can argue that this is a potential move that is more than a little bit earned at this point.

After all, consider that there are so many characters who have been a part of this world, and a part of Intelligence, since the beginning of the show and yet, there is little career advancement. This is a complicated situation for the show to parse through, all things considered. You cannot issue so many people promotions that they start to leave the unit; however, at the same time you also cannot just have them be stagnant if characters want to move forward to a higher position within the CPD. This is a delicate balancing act, all things considered.

For the time being, the producers have not confirmed whether or not there will be any major changes for some of the characters in season 2. However, LaRoyce Hawkins himself noted to TV Insider that he would love nothing more than to see Atwater be promoted moving forward:

“To be honest with you, I don’ think I’m really worried about teammates as much as I would really love to be a detective, since it doesn’t seem like we have any detectives on the unit … Somebody should probably step up. Somebody might deserve that role with those responsibilities, but it’s up to the powers that be, naturally.”

The good thing about a detective promotion in theory here is that it does open the door to a possible outcome in which Kevin stays with Intelligence but has a slightly different role, which would be appreciated. Sure, we know that there are about a thousand different detective dramas on the air, but one fundamental change does not turn Chicago PD into Columbo. It is still the same sort of story, just with characters taking on different roles during the investigation.

So, if you are the producers of the show, let’s just say that we more than welcome this change! Also, if you are not going to be giving Kevin some sort of significant love interest (which we have wanted for years), can he at least get a promotion? This is a story that fundamentally would set the stage for a great arc that would last for a significant span of the season. This show does love to mix these serialized elements with ones that are more of the flash-in-the-pawn variety.

