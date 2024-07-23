Bridgerton season 5: Is it 100% now Francesca’s story?

Technically, we are aware of the fact that there is no official Bridgerton season 5 renewal over at Netflix. However, can’t you argue that this is a foregone conclusion? This is one of the streaming service’s most popular shows and there is no reason to think that it is fading off into the distance.

After all, just think about the series’ runaway success but beyond just that, the fact that there are SO many enormous stories still to tell! This includes one pertaining to Francesca, who was front and center for one of the most surprising twists in the show’s history in the season 3 finale.

Now, we should note that earlier today, it was confirmed that Benedict will be the main focus for the upcoming fourth season, not that this comes as a big surprise for those paying attention. What he ended up learning through season 3 could be enough to encourage him that it is time to consider settling down. Of course, the success of his love story will be based heavily on who the producers cast as his new love interest in Sophie Beckett, and not much has been confirmed on that at present.

As for Francesca…

At this point, it feels like Jess Brownell and the writers have established themselves the perfect amount of creative runway to bring us to the surprising romance between her and Michaela — a significant change from Michael in the books. Through much of season 4, there is a chance to really chronicle the relationship that she has with John Stirling, which is meaningful and important in its own way. Not having her be the focus of season 4 helps to ensure that her story does not end up being rushed!

Now, it does feel as though Bridgerton could have enough story as currently laid out for at least six seasons, but it does not feel like there is a reason to wait longer than season 5 to tell the Francesca story. This allows it time to breathe, but also enough time for all of us to better understand how it will be handled. We understand that there are several book-specific plot points with this character that are being questioned when it comes to how they will be adapted for the show now, but we continue to have faith that the creative team has a plan and a way to make all of that work.

Of course, the crazy thing is that it may be 2028 until we even see a Francesca story, given that season 4 of the series is likely set for 2026. Let’s just hope you are okay to be patient.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

