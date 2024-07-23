The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Melissa McBride on return

The arrival of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is coming to AMC in just a couple of months — so what stands out at present?

Well, we don’t think there is a reason to beat around the bush here, mostly because the subtitle for the series is The Book of Carol for a reason. Melissa McBride’s character is going to be front and center for a lot of it, and we just hope you are prepared for that.

So what does McBride have to say about returning to the show at this point, especially in a brand-new setting? Here is just one tease that she offers to Entertainment Weekly:

“It was a little weird, but then again it wasn’t, because both of our characters are very adaptive … It was kind of like riding a bike. We knew where she was, knew what she wanted, what she was trying to do. So that part was easy.”

For those who are not aware, a big part of the story for season 2 is going to revolve around Carol doing whatever she can to locate her long-time friend, and there is also a larger reason for it that still remains unclear. Our hope is that over the course of the season, this will become a little more clear! This is not just about a reunion, as there may be some larger forces at play.

No matter what transpires here, do not think that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to be moving its title character back to America anytime soon. After all, Reedus himself has signaled that the next season of the show will likely be shooting in Spain, which could bring with it a separate flair that is rather interesting.

