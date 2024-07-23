The Bear season 4: FX head on possible final season

Is The Bear season 4 really about to be the finale one at FX? This is a question that has been out in the ether for a while and still, there is no real, super-clear answer to the subject.

For now, what we can say is simply this: There is a good chance that it could be the grand send-off for the series, especially when you consider the oh-so-simple fact that so much of it (think around eight episodes) has already been filmed. Still, this is not confirmed and there is a chance that the entire creative team could spend a little more time figuring all of this out.

Here is what we can say at the moment — the folks at the network don’t even know anything for certain! Speaking to Variety, here is some of what FX head John Landgraf had to say:

We really don’t know. These decisions are really creative decisions. It was Sterlin Harjo who made a decision that “Rez Dogs” was a three-season series. And so it’s really Chris [Storer’s] decision on The Bear. It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative.

Honestly, it would be great if more networks followed this trend — imagine how many more great shows we’d have! We also tend to think that this is why FX, both as a network and a production house, continues to have big hits — they just had one in Shogun! We know that The Bear season 3 was polarizing, but we also feel like there were a lot of people predisposed to not being as into it just because third seasons are when some of the luster dies off. We’ll see what happens from here.

