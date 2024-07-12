The Bear season 4 premiere date: A July 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about The Bear season 4 between now and the end of July? Or, to perhaps be more specific, is there any chance at all?

The first thing that should be worth noting here is quite simple: There is already a good chunk of this season shot, if not all of it! With that in mind, coupled with how fast post-production is on a show like this, you can easily argue that the series would be back sooner rather than later.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Now … well, let’s just make it clear that this is not going to happen. If you are Hulu and FX, there is no functional need to bring The Bear back until next year, mostly so that you continue to keep the show in separate windows of Emmy eligibility. Also, that gives you plenty more time to film extra scenes if you choose to do so — over the next few months, that could be harder since everyone has some other stuff going on.

When will the next season get a date announced?

If we had to render some sort of super-early educated guess here, it would be at some point next spring. This fundamentally makes the most sense, though in the end it may just come down also to how much lead-up the powers-that-be want to give the show.

There is also one more question that you should be thinking about already, and it pertains to whether or not season 4 is the final one. Of course, we hope that it is not the case and yet, let’s just say not to be surprised if that happens. This is not one of those shows that seems destined to go on for a long time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Bear season 4, including how much of it has been shot

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bear season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







