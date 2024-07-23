The Boys season 4: The Deep’s message for Olympic swimmers

Given that the Paris Olympics are starting a little bit later this week, of course it made sense for The Boys to chime in and have some fun. After all, this is a show that loves to be ridiculous — and we certainly think they love it with The Deep at the center.

Is this character even remotely likable at this point? Absolutely not, but he is also a vessel for them to engage in a lot of nonsense and we do think that’s appreciated … especially for the social-media team, who has been able to put out an incredible amount of content with him almost always at the center of it.

Want to see more? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which The Deep gives us a rather ridiculous conversation about Olympic swimmers and how little they compare to fish. This is exactly the sort of thing that Chace Crawford’s character would say, no? It leaves you in such a position of strange ambiguity where you have to wonder if he is actually being genuine with anything or if his whole “love ocean creatures” thing is 100% a gimmick. After all, he goes all over the place with it! This is the same guy who killed Ambrosius during the season and seems to be veering more and more into serial-killer territory with how he is enjoying finding some sort of power and affirmation in violence.

For the next several months, the only news we may get on The Boys is tied to these little videos. Filming is not set to kick off until November for the final episodes, and that will carry through until at least next summer.

What do you think we are going to see from The Deep on The Boys season 5?

Do you think his demise is incoming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

