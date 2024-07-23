Land of Women season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale today at Apple TV+, is there a chance that a Land of Women season 2 is going to happen? Or, are we at the end already?

The first thing that we should really do here is just continue to be shocked that the Eva Longoria series is done already for the season. How did we get here so fast? It did really feel as though everything blew by with this show and now, we are facing a rather long wait for a decision potentially!

Technically, we could go ahead and say that the streaming service will reveal something sooner rather than later, but they are not beholden to do that. Apple could take anywhere from weeks to months to figure this out, and there are a lot of factors they could consider in between viewership and cost. These are not all things that they will reveal publicly.

One thing that does need to be considered here, though, are some indications that the streamer may be starting to cut back on some of their original programming — not that this is a huge surprise. They have a lot of shows but at the same time, not all of them are necessarily raking in a lot of money or generating big views. This is something that has to at least be considered for the time being when it comes to their long-term decision-making.

If we do get another season…

One positive here is that with the lack of post-production needed for a show like this, plus also the small episode count, there is no reason to think that there would be a really long wait. With some shows, we could be stuck waiting until 2026 if they were renewed at this point. However, we’re not so sure that this would be the case here. It’s another thing to keep in mind, but let’s also not get too far ahead of ourselves here, either!

Do you want to see a Land of Women season 2 transpire at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







