Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: Filming incoming?

Is the future of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 looking as solid as it did over the course of the past few months?

Before we go too much further into this, we should go ahead and note the following: This is a weird time in the industry. a lot of people are currently cutting back on some of the content. There is even a report that is out there from Bloomberg that is suggesting that Apple TV+ is looking to cut back on some of their original content moving forward to shed costs.

So, just how much is this going to impact the Monsterverse series? Well, for now, we’d just say not to worry. We do think that certain shows and movies could be impacted by the streaming service’s new potential directive, but probably not the biggest ones. It is true that Legacy of Monsters is not cheap, but it is also one that there are a lot of parties invested in across the board. It also performed really well in season 1 and holds a lot of potential.

Why no news on season 2 filming yet?

All indications are that it will be starting this month; however, that doesn’t mean that we’ve gotten to this point already. Cameras should be rolling by the end of the month, though even when that happens, we know that it is going to be a really long time to get from point A to point B. This is not a show that can be filmed quickly and after the fact, you also have a lot of post-production that is required.

So in the end, don’t worry about these monsters going anywhere. Just worry instead about how long it is going to take before we actually see them in action.

