The Boys season 4 finale: What did Cate say to Frenchie?

Days removed from The Boys season 4 finale, do we have an answer to a long-simmering mystery? Well, we wouldn’t go that far! However, it does appear as though there is an answer to a pretty fascinating question: What did Cate actually say to Frenchie to get him to walk away from Kimiko, who he’d just kissed in one of the most romantic moments ever?

Honestly, this is something that we felt was rather simple in one way, as he easily could have just told him to get in a van and due to the nature of her powers, he’d have to comply. Does this have to be complicated? No, but there is still curiosity — but it is nice to know that there is at least an answer out there!

Speaking to TV Insider, Karen Fukuhara (who plays Kimiko) noted that there was actually a line scripted for Cate in the episode, even though we did not actually get to hear it:

Okay. I know what [Cate] says, but maybe they left that out [in the edit] so that they can bring that back in. So I’m not going to say it, but I know what she said.

The unfortunate truth at this point is that we may not get answers to this for a long time. Given the way that The Boys ended season 4 with a lot of the good guys locked up and/or separated, it feels like this is where things are going to be for a little while. We do at least still have hope that some people will make it out of the series alive — just as we also don’t necessarily think that we are gearing up for the same exact ending as the comics.

