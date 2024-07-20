The Boys season 5: Karl Urban on premiere date window

When are we going to see The Boys season 5 premiere on Prime Video? This is the question many out there want to know.

Of course, we should couch everything here by saying that if you are a longtime fan of the franchise, you probably know already that a great deal of patience is required. This show will not start filming until November, and when you consider the amount of production / post-production time required here, it is not crazy to think that we are going to be waiting until at least spring 2026 to see the series back. Sure, we have a new season of Gen V to tide us over along the way, but how far will that really take us?

In a new post on Instagram, star Karl Urban made it abundantly clear that more than likely, we are close to two years out from seeing the series return:

Working with the illustrious [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] was the best part of my day every day. That’s all @theboystv for now folks … See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season…

Of course, it is more clear than ever now that Urban’s character of Billy Butcher will be integral to the end of the series. It seems as though he has a way to kill Homelander thanks to the Supe virus, but it also holds the potential to murder every other person with powers under the sun — that includes the likes of not just Annie and Kimiko, but also his own son! We imagine that Morgan could potentially return as that dark part of his conscience in Joe Kessler, but we don’t want to say that anything is 100% fully confirmed until we actually see it happen on-screen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

