The Jetty season 1 finale: Who killed Amy and Riz?

The season 1 finale for The Jetty on BBC One has now come and gone, and we did get some answers to big questions. However, are these quite what anyone expected? Well, let’s just say there may be a surprise or two wedged in here.

For us personally, the big reveal is almost certainly the fact that the show’s lead character in Ember is responsible for what happened to Amy, as she was under the influence at the time of the accident. However, she was not responsible for the death of Riz. That ended up being Arj instead, who thought he had killed Amy and decided that he needed to take out the podcaster once he realized that they were a little bit too close to the truth.

All of this inevitably set the stage for an incredibly difficult decision for Ember, but it is one where she decided to lie and indicate that Arj was responsible for everything. With that, she does have to carry with her the truth about what really transpired with Amy so many years ago. The determination here is that in going to prison, she would have to abandon her daughter — would there be justice in that?

In an interview with Variety, star Jenna Coleman did confirm that there were different endings that were proposed for the show over time:

… Yeah, there was. Multiple [endings]. I mean, it was a really interesting process, because the show got sent to me when episode 1 was written with a treatment. So the conversation [with showrunner Cat Jones and exec producer Liz Kilgarriff] began there. Talking about the grey areas and asking questions without trying to necessarily answer them and sitting in that uncomfortable space. But the ending used to be extremely different. A completely different ending. So it was very much a development and then we actually shot two versions of the prison cell scenes where she admits or doesn’t admit so it was very much left to the edit what to do with it. There was a couple of different ways it could go.

