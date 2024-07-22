The Jetty season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big season 1 finale today on BBC One, is there a chance that The Jetty does come back for a season 2?

Now, we should argue that the Jenna Coleman series is the sort that could go on for several years, mostly because this sort of mystery / thriller hybrid is the bread and butter for TV networks all over the globe. There is always going to be an interest in these. Also, because the seasons are so short, it gives both Coleman and everyone else involved time to also work on some other projects. She has shown herself to be a capable lead, having starred in Victoria and as a Companion on Doctor Who.

As of right now, no decision has been made about the future of The Jetty — however, Coleman did tell Variety that with the right story, she could be open to a return:

I love her as a character, it felt so fully formed. I feel like this series had something really interesting to say and to offer and to consider. So I guess it’s like with anything, it’s always story-based. I don’t know.

In the end, we’re excited to see where the numbers end up and by virtue of that, creative discussions could begin. We recognize fully that there are a lot of different components that go into making a series like this and as a result, it is probably best to not make too many sweeping assumptions here one way or another.

Another thing to assume? That it could be some time before the series comes back if a renewal happens. The BBC is not so beholden to rushing shows along, which means that it could be 2026 or even later before we see Ember back, potentially with some other characters in tow. It’s easy to be grateful that the series existed for now and within that, we can now wait and see how everything progresses behind the scenes.

